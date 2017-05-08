Shaq Announces Plan to Run for Sheriff in 2020

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBA Hall of Fame’s Shaquille O’Neal announced he plans on running for sheriff in 2020.

“In 2020, I plan on running for Sheriff,” Shaq told Atlanta’s NBC affiliate WXIA.

“This is not about politics for me,” he added. “This is something I always wanted to do. It’s about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

The 15-time NBA All-Star said he is a perfect fit for the job because he can relate to anyone.

“I’m a guy that speaks all languages. I can throw on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates, I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children,” Shaq explained.

He said he is unsure yet where he would run. He could run for Sheriff in Henry County, GA, where he is a resident and where the incumbent is up for reelection in 2020. Another option for Shaq is in Florida where he also has residency. He could also establish new residency somewhere else and run in that location.

