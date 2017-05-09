Fmr Clinton Campaign Manager Mook: Comey Firing ‘The Kind of Authoritarian Behavior We’ve Seen Spread’ In Other Places

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook stated of FBI Director James Comey’s firing, “This is the kind of authoritarian behavior we’ve seen spread in other parts of the world. if we don’t stop it now, I’m very worried about what could happen.”

Mook said that while he “had a big bone to pick” with Comey over how he handled the Clinton email investigation, but that his firing “wrong, and it was wrong because no one in our country, particularly the president of the United States, should be above the law. And what happened was, we know that Mr. Comey was overseeing an investigation into the president. The president, and his attorney general, both of whom potentially are implicated in this investigation, made a decision to fire him, okay? And they did so without appointing a special prosecutor to oversee this case. And as we’ve heard from this panel, the questions are now gushing out about whether this investigation was closing in on the president and this was his way of closing it down.”

He later added, “I think everybody needs to wake up tomorrow morning and ask, — every American needs to wake up ask themselves, ‘What am I doing about this?’ This is the kind of authoritarian behavior we’ve seen spread in other parts of the world. if we don’t stop it now, I’m very worried about what could happen. I have a bone to pick with James Comey. I thought what he did was inappropriate, and potentially illegal. And I was the first one in line to say he should be held accountable. But what happened was to defend Donald Trump, not to defend the judicial process.”

Mook also argued that the president “has lost the right” to choose who is in charge of the Russia probe.

