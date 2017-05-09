Hannity: Comey Is a ‘National Embarrassment’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity applauded President Donald Trump’s decision to fire now-former FBI Director James Comey.

Hannity called Comey a “national embarrassment” and said that he should “be ashamed of himself.”

“We’re going to cut through all of the noise, all of the nonsense on this program tonight and tell you exactly what the left and destroy-Trump media will not tell you,” Hannity said. “James Comey, the now-former FBI director, is a national embarrassment. It is that plain, and it is that simple. And frankly, he’s very lucky that President Trump kept him around this long because of his now-unhinged and very erratic behavior. Now, firing James Comey with absolutely the single right thing for this president to do.”

“It’s good for the country and let me tell you why — Comey has failed you, the American people, on a spectacular level,” he continued. “And at every single turn, the FBI director disrespected the Constitution. He has shown he does not care about the equal opportunity application of the rule or of law being applied equally to every American. He has stood by while our Fourth Amendment rights have been trampled upon. And worst of all, he has created in this country now a two-tiered justice system. One for Hillary and Bill Clinton, and one for the rest of America. It’s become a travesty. Comey tonight should be ashamed of himself.”

