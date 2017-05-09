Ingraham: We Don’t Know Much Right Now Except Dems Want to Put Sally Yates Up on Mt. Rushmore

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative talker Laura Ingraham charged that there had not been any new information to come out of Senate Judiciary Hearing a day earlier on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that featured testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Ingraham noted that Democrats have wanted to promote Yates to the point that they want to put her “up on Mt. Rushmore” despite there having been very evidence linking the Trump campaign to the Russian government.

“We don’t know much right now except that the Democrats want to put Sally Yates up on Mt. Rushmore,” Ingraham said. “Or, they want to erect statues of her in the places of all the Confederate soldiers being pulled down down South. She’s the heroine of the moment still. But I maintain that we have learned very little, except that the Democrats desperately wanted to find a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia and have come up empty. Maybe some other information is out there, but I would assume at this point, at this moment in time, that information would have been brought to the public’s knowledge at this point.”

