Matthews: ‘A Little Whiff of Fascism’ In Comey Firing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews reacted to FBI Director James Comey’s firing by President Trump by saying that there’s “A little whiff of fascism tonight, I think is fair to say.”

During a panel discussion of Comey’s firing, former FBI agent Clint Watts argued the firing was a demonstration that “the rule of law does not matter. It’s the rule of political power.” “A little whiff of fascism tonight, I think is fair to say.”

He added, “A little whiff of, I don’t care about the law. I’m the boss.”

