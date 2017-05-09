Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen: Red Sox Fans Weren’t Racist Earlier in the Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TMZ Sports spoke with Pittsburgh Pirates star center fielder Andrew McCutchen about Boston Red Sox fans yelling racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones last week.

McCutchen said he played at Fenway Park for the first time earlier this season and did not experience any racism from the fans.

“Everyone was pretty cool, pretty normal,” McCutchen stated.

The reporter then asked McCutchen about New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia saying all black players “expect” racism in Boston.

“[E]veryone has different experiences in different divisions,” he said. “CC’s been around longer than I have and he’s played in different divisions, so he probably experiences a lot more than I have. I’m sure he probably just expects that that’s going to happen. You hate that you have to think that way, but sometimes that’s part of it and you just gotta turn the other cheek and move on.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent