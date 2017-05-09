Ryan Hopeful Senate to Pass Health Care Bill ‘in a Month or Two,’ Says Implementation Will Take ‘a Couple of Years’

. @SpeakerRyan predicts Senate will pass health care bill by the fall and implementation will take a few years pic.twitter.com/cw1oFuH9Od

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) expressed his optimism about health care legislation making its way through the Senate and being passed into law.

However, he warned the implementation would not happen overnight and said even the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, took six years to be fully implemented.

“It’s not going to turn on overnight,” Ryan said. “It takes a couple of years to put a new plan in place. It took about six years for Obamacare to get put up in the first place.”

“The legislation should not take that long,” he added. “Hopefully it takes a month or two to get through the Senate. Hopefully, it takes a month or two because we need to get people the ability to plan. The insurers are pulling out very, very quickly and we need to show the insurers that there is a better system coming — stay in the market.”

