Schumer: Obamacare Exchanges Are Having Problems Because of Trump and Republicans

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that the Obamacare exchanges are having problems “because of what the Trump administration and the Republicans are doing.”

Schumer said, “Look, the reason that the exchanges are having trouble is because of what the Trump administration and the Republicans are doing. If they were today, to say, we’re not repealing, that’s caused a lot of consternation. Insurers like — they like certainty. They don’t plan for a year. They plan for several years.”

After anchor Jake Tapper pushed back that insurance companies were pulling out before Trump took office, Schumer replied, “Well, the fact of repeal has accelerated this. CBO, when they came out with their score said the markets were stabilized, but now, with what the president’s doing, and with what Republicans are doing, they’re getting destabilized again.”

