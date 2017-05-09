Spicer: Yates a ‘Strong Supporter’ of Clinton, ‘Political Opponent’ of Trump

On White House response to Yates' warning about Flynn, @PressSec says she was "not exactly someone that was excited about President Trump." pic.twitter.com/xWtRqJ9oGo

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration weighed the fact that concerns about Mike Flynn were coming from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, “who is not exactly a supporter of the president’s agenda.”

Spicer said, “One thing that’s important to note is—let’s look at again how this came down. Someone who is not exactly a supporter of the president’s agenda, who a couple days after this first conversation took place refused to uphold a lawful order of the president, who is not exactly someone that was excited about President Trump taking office or his agenda.”

“She had come here, given a heads-up, told us there were materials and at the same time, we did what we should do,” he continued. “Just because someone comes in and gives you a heads-up about something and says I want to share some information doesn’t mean you immediately jump the gun and go take an action. I think if you flip the scenario and say what if we had just dismissed somebody because a political opponent of the president had made an utterance, you would argue it was pretty irrational to act in that manner. We did what we were supposed to do. The president made ultimately the right decision.”

Spicer added Yates was “appointed by the Obama Administration” and “a strong supporter of Clinton.”