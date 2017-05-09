Warren: ‘Comey Was Fired Because of the Russians’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Comey was not fired because of Hillary. Comey was fired because of the Russians" https://t.co/yOHpiQL8q6

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) declared, “Comey was not fired because of Hillary. Comey was fired because of the Russians.”

Warren said, “Comey was not fired because of Hillary. Comey was fired because of the Russians. The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear. The fact that all during the campaign, Donald Trump kept citing Comey and using Comey. Once he was elected, he embraced Comey. And now to turn around, months later, and say, oh yeah, that was just terrible. Nah, come on. There’s nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey in order to try — because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton.”

