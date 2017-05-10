Dan Rather: Comey Firing ‘An Effort to Cover Up the Facts’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former CBS anchor Dan Rather commented on FBI Director James Comey’s firing by stating, “what’s going on here is an effort to cover up the facts.”

Rather said, “Well, first of all, there’s something very Nixonian about all of this, not the least of which being…that President Trump fired the acting Attorney General, Ms. Yates. Then he fired the federal attorney in New York, Mr. Bharara. Then he fires Comey. What they all have in common, they were all investigating Donald Trump. Look, it’s no secret about what’s going on here, as several people have already pointed out, what’s going on here is an effort to cover up the facts. Why they’re so desperate to cover up the facts, we do not know.”

