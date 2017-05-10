Rand: Comey Firing ‘Couldn’t Happen Soon Enough’ – ‘Lot of Hypocrisy’ and ‘Crocodile Tears’ Over It

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said the firing of FBI Director James Comey “couldn’t happen soon enough.” He also criticized “crocodile tears” and people who “were for getting rid of Comey too, but now they’re going to say it’s all about this Russia investigation, which hasn’t produced one iota of evidence that anybody did anything wrong or broke the law.”

Rand said Comey’s firing “couldn’t happen soon enough. I’ve — I had lost confidence in Comey a long time ago. … I would say that most of America thought that he botched the Clinton email scandal. All the Democrats thought he said too much, and all the Republicans thought he didn’t do enough. So, he had the confidence of almost no one. [Senate Majority Leader Senator] Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said six months ago that he lost confidence in him. But I thought it was especially telling, that in the letter that the assistant attorney general sent, he said that Eric Holder said that Comey had violated long-standing Department of Justice procedures, and I think without question that’s true. And I think he politicized something by making way too many statements to the press. So, I think it is time for new leadership at the FBI.”

He later added, “[A]ll this breathless talk about people, there’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Many of these Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, said they lost confidence in Comey a long time ago. Hillary Clinton’s been blaming Comey. They should be thanking President Trump for getting rid of Comey, because he politicized something may well have had something to do with Hillary Clinton’s loss. So, I think it’s a lot of crocodile tears and a lot of people saying — you know, they were for getting rid of Comey too, but now they’re going to say it’s all about this Russia investigation, which hasn’t produced one iota of evidence that anybody did anything wrong or broke the law.”

