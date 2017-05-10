Watch: EdSec Betsy DeVos Booed, Graduates Turn Backs at Historically Black University

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was loudly booed as she gave the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University.

Many of the graduates stood and turned their back as DeVos struggled through the jeers.

The dean interrupted the education secretary’s speech, telling the crowd, “If this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you!”

The booing continued throughout the entire speech.

Watch (Part 2):

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN