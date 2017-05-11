Cory Booker: ‘A Paul Revere Moment’ Is Underway — ‘The Russians Are Coming’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett Tonight,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey by criticizing Trump for having a “wholly unsatisfactory” response to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Booker said what should be a “Paul Revere moment” in which we should be talking about “the Russians are coming,” it has not been.

“I think it’s very problematic when you have a president and an attorney general involving themselves at a time in the firing of an individual that was investigating, asking for more resources to investigate, not only to Russia’s attacks, cyberattacks but also people that were part of the campaign — as Jeff Sessions was and, obviously, as candidate Trump was,” Booker said.

“And so, this really have to get back to the focus of what’s going on right now, which is really a moment in American history where we’ve had an unprecedented attack on our elections and how are we as a nation going to respond,” he continued. “Donald Trump clearly has not taken this seriously, and what should be a Paul Revere moment for our country, where people are talking about the Russians are coming, they’re not intending not only to attack this last election but intending to continue this behavior, what will our response be? And right now, it’s been wholly unsatisfactory from this administration.

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor