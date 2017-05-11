Krauthammer: Comey Firing Is ‘Troubling In Some Ways,’ But It Has Sent Press ‘Over the Edge’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that while FBI Director James Comey’s firing is “troubling in some ways,” it “has sort of sent people over the edge. To the point where they think there really are no journalistic limits or journalistic restraints…that ought to be observed.”

Krauthammer said, “Trump is a special case. People seem to have a particular animus. I say that as somebody who wasn’t a fan of Trump, wasn’t a supporter, but he’s president, and he deserves some respect. If you’re an American, you want your country to succeed, and he’s the president, constitutionally elected, and you want him to succeed. So, it seems to me to follow. But there is a particular edge to the coverage, and it’s as if the Comey episode, which is troubling in some ways, but for God’s sake, it’s not a constitutional crisis, has sort of sent people over the edge. To the point where they think there really are no journalistic limits or journalistic restraints, elementary ones like, don’t roll your eyes in the middle of an interview, that ought to be observed.”

He later added, “[T]he press will always be overwhelmingly liberal. You got to accept it, stop whining about it, because it’s not going to change. I don’t think it’s a conspiracy. It’s a kind of self-selection process where the smart conservative kids start a business, smart liberal kids go into journalism and social work and other things.”

