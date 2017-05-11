Trump: I Asked Comey If I Was Under Investigation

Thursday in a preview clip of President Donald Trump’s interview with Lester Holt set to air later today on NBC’s “Nightly News,” Trump said he asked FBI Director James Comey if he was under investigation.

Trump said, “I had a dinner with him. He wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on. We had a very nice dinner at the White House very early on…The dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner. And he wanted to stay on as the FBI head. And I said, ‘You know, consider, we’ll see what happens.’ But we had a very nice dinner, and at that time, he told me, ‘You are not under investigation,’ which I knew anyway.”

He continued, “I actually asked him, yes. I said ‘If it’s possible will you let me know, am I under investigation.’ He said ‘You are not under investigation.’

He added, “I know that I am not under investigation, me personally. I am not talking about campaigns, I’m not talking about anything else. I am not under investigation.”