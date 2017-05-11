Watch: Adelphi University Lacrosse Team Takes Field to Donald Trump Speech Audio

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 10, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The Adelphi University men’s lacrosse team takes the field to audio of a Donald Trump campaign speech.

Barstool Sports posted a video of the team going onto the field with one player carrying the American flag.

The following is the excerpt from a Trump speech used in the audio along with music building up in the background:

In all of our cities and in all of our towns, I make this promise: We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again! God bless you and good night. I love you!

“The men’s lacrosse team has traditionally chosen patriotic music for its pre-game warm-up,” head coach Gordon Purdie said in a statement of his Division II team. “It was not intended to provoke or be taken as a political statement. We’re sorry if anyone was offended.”

