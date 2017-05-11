Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Firing Comey ‘Feels Like a Coup’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on ABC’s The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump firing of FBI Director James Comey felt “like a coup.”

Goldberg said, “Does this feel like a coup to anybody? It feels like a coup. First, the whole Justice Department got, everybody got gutted, all the things got gutted. It just feels —and he got all the generals — it feels kind of coupy.”

