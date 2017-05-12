Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Looking Into’ Running for Office to Bring GOP Around on LGBT Issues

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday during an interview on the BBC with host Victoria Derbyshire, transgender advocate Caitlyn Jenner said she was considering running for office to promote LGBT issues from within the Republican Party.

When asked about going into politics, Jenner said, “I have been asked that question quite a bit, to be honest with you over the next year I’m looking into it. I want to know, and I have to be very smart about this—where can I do a better job for my community, in bringing the Republican Party around when it comes to all LGBT issues? Is it from the outside? Kind of working on the outside and in the perimeter and working with everybody to get the Republicans to change their thinking? Or is it better off being on the inside and actually running for a Congress or Senate seat or whatever it may be? Can I do more good there? And those are the things that I am evaluating.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN