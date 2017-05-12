CBS’s Schieffer Sees ‘Parallels’ of Comey Firing to the JFK Assassination

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on “CBS This Morning,” long-time CBS News personality Bob Schieffer reacted President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey earlier this week.

While many have made comparisons to Trump’s handling of Comey to Watergate, Schieffer said he saw “parallels” to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“You know, there are many parallels Watergate,” Schieffer explained. “But I have to tell you, I think all the way back to the Kennedy assassination, to draw parallels. I was there, as you know. I have always felt that if Lee Harvey Oswald had been put on trial, a lot of these conspiracy theories that are still circulating today would have been put at rest then. It is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump finds a way to reassure the American people that these questions about Russia are not true if that is his version. He’s got to lay it all out and find ways not just to tweet out every morning the news is being made up by the news media.”

“He’s got to show some proof,” he continued. “He has got to give them some reason to believe that these things are not true. Frankly, unless he is able to do this, this is going to dog his presidency for the rest of his term. Look at what’s happened in Washington right now. It’s come to a complete stop while the country and Washington tries to digest the firing of James Comey. Putting this to rest is not going to be helped by firing the guy who was doing the investigation. Sending these people out to explain the inexplicable is not going to help. He’s making fools of his own staff. The White House appears to be in chaos. It is the original amateur hour as we look at it from the outside. He’s got a lot of work to do, and so far what he has done has not helped in my view.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor