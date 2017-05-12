Dem Rep Schiff: Trump ‘Loves’ ‘Authoritarian Figures,’ ‘Dimming the Beacon of Hope for the Rest of the World’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued President Trump “loves these authoritarian figures,” and is “dimming the beacon of hope for the rest of the world.”

Schiff said of the Russia investigation, “If there was no there there, James Comey would still have a job.”

He added that Trump “loves these authoritarian figures,” and has “provoked and continued these terrible divisions in our country, but he is dimming the beacon of hope for the rest of the world. People that are in prison because they demonstrated in Tahrir Square, and they were the secular opponents of the regime and people in the Philippines who lost loved ones when they were murdered in extrajudicial fashion, they look to the United States to speak for them. And it’s a grave tragedy all over the world if we lose that mantle of leadership.”

