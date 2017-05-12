Durbin: ‘President Trump Is Dangerous’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Democratic Whip Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) declared, “President Trump is dangerous.”

Durbin said, “President Trump is dangerous. Dangerous because he may be obstructing justice in terms of the investigation that really goes to the heart of our democracy, the accountability of the president, the people around him to the rule of law, protecting our democracy from an invasion, a cyber invasion by the Russians. And secondly, his credibility has been destroyed. You know, when you have — when you’re the leader of the free world, you need to be credible, not only in your own country to be an effective president, but around the world. And this episode this week is a demonstration that this president’s credibility is not very strong.”

