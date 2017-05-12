ESPN Radio’s Peter Rosenberg: ‘Shameful and Embarrassing’ for the NFL That Kaepernick Is Still Free Agent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter: Coast to Coast,” ESPN Radio co-host Peter Rosenberg said the fact that quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned in the NFL is “shameful and embarrassing for the league as a whole.”

“[T]he bottom line is Colin Kaepernick is not getting a job in this league, not because of the kind of player that he is, but because of his political stance and because of the fact teams don’t want to stand next to him,” Rosenberg told host Cari Champion. “I think it is shameful and embarrassing for the league as a whole.”

He later added, “This guy is working hard to be in this league and won’t get an opportunity, and we have to talk about why that is. And the fact is teams are scared of the backlash they will get if they sign Colin Kaepernick and I think that is shameful and disappointing.”

