Maher: I Want Democrats to Say ‘You’re Either With Us or With the Russians’

During an interview with Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said he wants Democrats to make the sale that “You’re either with us or with the Russians.”

Maher said, “[W]hy can’t the Democrats make this sale? You’re either with us or with the Russians. Remember Bush? You’re either with us, or with the terrorists. I feel like — that’s what — all I want to hear.”

Schiff responded, “I will tell you this, if there was ever a time in our history where the argument [that] there has to be a check on this executive, we need to change the Congress so there is a Democratic House or Senate, or both, because this president needs a restraint, that argument is now.”

