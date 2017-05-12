Michelle Obama Rips ‘Partisan’ Critics of Her ‘Let’s Move’ Campaign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday in Washington, D.C. at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit, former first lady Michelle Obama blasted “partisan” critics of her 2010 “Let’s Move!” program to combat childhood obesity which included regulations on school lunch programs.

Obama said, “So we have a lot more work to do for sure but we got to make sure we don’t let anybody take us back. Because the question is where are we going back to? I mean this is where you really have to look at motives. You have to stop and think, why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you? And why is that a partisan issue? Why would that be political? What is going on? Now that is up to moms. I’m talking to moms, think about this, take me out of the equation, like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap? Why would you celebrate that? Why would you sit idly and be okay with that? Cause here’s the secret, If somebody is doing that, they don’t care about your kids. And we need to demand everyone to care deeply about our kids.”

