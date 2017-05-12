MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski: Putting Kellyanne Conway on the Air Is ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Politics Porn’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski urged CNN to stop giving President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway airtime because she said was “politics porn.”

Brzezinski said, “Note to CNN, sorry, I love CNN but you have to got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It is politics porn. You are just getting your little ratings crack. But it is disgusting. There is nothing she brings to the table is honest. Your hosts know it. Your hosts look pained when they interview her. They know they are just doing politics porn. They are not doing news. We need to stick to the news.”

