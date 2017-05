SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III says he was asked a strange question at this week’s NBA Draft Combine.

Per Mason, an unidentified team asked him how he would prefer to die.

“I said, ‘In my sleep because I wouldn’t want to suffer from any pain or anything,'” Mason said. “I’d just rather be asleep around my son and my family.”

