O’Reilly on Leaving Fox News: ‘This Was a Hit’ By the ‘Organized Left-Wing Cabal’

Friday on Glenn Beck’s radio program, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said the allegations of sexual harassment against him were the result of an organized “hit.”

O’Reilly said, “This was a hit. In the weeks to come, we’re going to be able to explain some of it. It has to do with destroying voices that the far left and the organized left-wing cabal doesn’t like. That’s the general tone. I can’t get specific. There’s a lot of legality here.”

He said soon he will expose, “this crew that goes in and terrorizes sponsors, that threatens people behind the scenes, that pays people to say things, we are going to name them, and it’s going to be a big big story.”

He added “I’ll point you to an article that was very very seldom seen this week about nine corporations, big corporations that are now being targeted by organized left-wing groups funded by George Soros because they allegedly are profiting from President Trump’s immigration stance. You can Google the article. That gives you your roadmap.”

