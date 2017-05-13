Bobby Knight: There Will Not Be the Same ‘Bullsh*t’ During Trump’s Presidency as Was During Obama’s

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bobby Knight guaranteed that Americans will not see the same type of “bullsh*t” during President Donald Trump’s administration that was seen during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

“That last administration played more golf than it did working for the American public,” Knight told host Jesse Waters. “That was one thing, the past administration left four American men to die in that Benghazi situation and it goes on, on, and on with things like that. I will guarantee you one thing. There isn’t going to be that kind of bullshit in a Donald Trump administration.”

