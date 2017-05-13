Dem Rep Jeffries: ‘We’re in the Midst of a ‘Constitutional Crisis,’ Comey Firing an ‘Urgent Threat to Democracy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Saturday in an interview on MSNBC that the country was in the “midst of a constitutional crisis,” and added that President Donald Trump’s decision last week to fire FBI Director James Comey was “an urgent threat to our democracy.”

“We are in the midst of a constitutional crisis — the likes of which we have not seen in this country since the days of Watergate and Richard Nixon,” Jeffries argued. “The firing of [James Comey], who was overseeing a criminal investigation to implicate the president of the United States is an urgent threat to our democracy, our way of life and our values.”

