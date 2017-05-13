Joy Reid: Jeff Sessions Might be ‘Trolling’ People of Color

Saturday, MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid suggested Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be participating in the “trolling of people of color” when he met with Police Sgt. Edward Mullins to accept an award on behalf of his New York City police union.

Partial transcript as follows:

He either is just indulging his obsessions or maybe some private prison interest maybe have an interest in him and he’s going to enrich them, or this is about a kind of trolling of people of color that is common in your party. Jefferson Sessions, amid the turmoil he’s facing now on Russiagate and other things, took the time out to be honored by a police union boss here in New York, a guy named Edward Mullens — an incredibly controversial guy. He’s been called “Crazy Eddie” by the former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton.

This is a guy who objected to the Eric Garner settlement, who said it was a travesty, who walked out when police had to admit that they beat, I think, a 60-something-year-old man and they had to settle, he walked out and called that a travesty. He objected to Beyonce’s performance at the Super Bowl. This is an extremist and Jeff Sessions proudly stands next to him.

Is this cultural trolling and Jeff Sessions is a member of a troll army?