Watch: SNL’s Spicer Reacts to Possibility of Being Fired

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” host Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a skit where “Spicer” learned he was possibly being fired and replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

McCarthy’s Spicer stormed out of the press briefing on the motorized podium and went to New York to find out from President Donald Trump himself at Trump Tower.

After no luck at Trump Tower, McCarthy’s Spicer finds Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump at a golf course in New Jersey.

“Trump” then denies the rumors of firing “Spicer” and the two kiss.

“I’m famous, it’s OK,” Baldwin says.

