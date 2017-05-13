Watch: SNL’s Trump Admits to Firing Comey Over Russian Collusion Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump spoke with NBC’s Lester Holt, played by Michael Che, in an interview.

In the skit, Baldwin admitted to firing FBI Director James Comey because he was investigating the alleged ties to Russia.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHE: Your staff has been insisting all week you didn’t fire [Comey] because of his Russian investigation. BALDWIN: No, I did. CHE: Wait, what? BALDWIN: I fired him because of Russia. I thought, “He’s investigating Russia. I don’t like that. I should fire him.” CHE: And you’re just admitting that? BALDWIN: Uh huh. CHE: But that’s obstruction of justice. BALDWIN: Sure, OK. CHE: Wait, so did I get him? Is this all over? Oh, no, I didn’t? Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore? All right.

