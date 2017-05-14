CNN’s Zakaria: Trump’s ‘Actions Poses a Danger to American Democracy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” while discussing President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, host Fareed Zakaria said Trump’s rhetoric actions posed “a danger to American democracy.”

Zakaria said, “As regular viewers know, I have tried to evaluate Donald Trump’s presidency fairly. I have praised him when he has appointed competent people to high office — and he has — and expressed support for his policies when they seem serious and sensible, even though this has drawn criticism from some quarters. But there has always been another aspect to this presidency lurking, sometimes erupting into full view as it did this week. Donald Trump in much of his rhetoric and many of his actions poses a danger to American democracy.”

