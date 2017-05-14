GOP Rep Peter King: Probably More Evidence of Links Between Russia, Hillary Campaign Than Russia, Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) argued that there was “probably more evidence” of collusion between Russia and Hillary Clinton’s campaign than between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

“I’m not aware of any evidence whatsoever of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or between Russia and the Trump campaign,” King said to host John Catsimatidis.

He later stated, “There is probably more evidence of links between Russia and the Clinton campaign than anyone even could imagine between Russia and people involved in the Trump campaign.”

