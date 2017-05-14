GOP Sen Sasse: Comey Firing ‘Exacerbates the Erosion of Trust in Our Institutions’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Sunday’s broadcast CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said the way President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey exacerbated “the erosion of trust in our institutions.”

Sasse said, “I’m not sure how this president makes lots of decisions. So I honestly don’t know. I do know that we are in the midst of a civilization warping crisis of public trust, and we need to talk honestly about our institutions that need to be restored and need to have the ability for people in five and eight and ten years to trust these institutions. There are lots of reasonable arguments people can make about the way Director Comey made decisions in the midst of the unprecedented complexities of the 2016 election cycle.”

“Lots of people can think that Director Comey, who is a fundamentally honorable man, but people can think that he executed his job in all sorts of clunky and imperfect ways,” he continued. “That’s a different question than whether or not he should have been fired the way he was last week, and I’ve been critical of that decision. I think it exacerbates the erosion of trust in our institutions. So I’m disappointed in the timing of the firing, but I want to preserve room that there are lots of reasonable reasons that people across the political spectrum can argue about the way the FBI leadership conducted its business in the 2016 cycle.”

