Harvard’s Tribe: Trump Must Be Impeached — ‘He Regards Himself as Above the Law’

. @tribelaw says Pres. Trump must be impeached: "He has shown no respect for the rule of law. He regards himself as above the law." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/tBzAU4y3pK

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said President Donald Trump must be impeached.

Tribe said, “He’s shown no respect for the rule of law. He regards himself as above the law. He thinks it’s appropriate to essentially have a job interview with the FBI director. As we now know, the FBI director wanted to be reappointed. And the president essentially told him, ‘well, we’ll see. It depends, will you plead loyalty to me?’ Well, kings and monarchs and dictators seek that kind of loyalty. He essentially said, if you assure me that this meddlesome Russia investigation will go away, maybe I’ll keep you on.”

“That’s obstruction of justice,” he continued. “Even within the technical term of the criminal code. But they’re not relevant. The most relevant thing, because impeachment is our system’s last resort for someone who treats himself or herself as above the law, most relevant thing is whether this president, by his recent course of action, on top of his violations of the foreign corruption or Emoluments Clause, this president has shown that he cannot be trusted to remain within the law. And our constitution’s last resort for situations of that kind is to get the person out of office.”

