Lindsey Graham: Trump Needs to ‘Back Off’ Russian Investigation, Stop Tweeting

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said President Donald Trump should “back off” and stop tweeting or comment about the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

GRAHAM: Well, I think we need to have Comey come before the Judiciary Committee and clear the air. Did the president ever say anything to the director of the FBI that would be construed as trying to impede the investigation? The president called me about the firing and he referenced the Comey testimony last week and the judiciary committee about how bad it was. So, that’s all I know. But I think it’s time to call the FBI director before the country at large and explain what happened at that dinner. If there are any tapes, they have to be turned over. You can’t be cute about tapes. If there are tapes of this conversation, they need to be turned over. I doubt if there are. But we have to clear the air there also.

TODD: Let me put up that tweet where the president put the word tapes in quotes. so, we don’t know quite what that means. but did — did you think that constituted a threat to Comey?

GRAHAM: I think it was inappropriate. I think it requires somebody like me, a Republican, to call Comey before the Judiciary Committee to let him explain that conversation. Right now, I do not believe President Trump is a target or subject of any investigation regarding collusion with the Russians. That’s what I believe. But this tweet has to be answered. I would advise the president not to tweet or comment about the investigation, as we go forward. The russians did interfere in our election. I don’t think they changed the outcome. I have no evidence of collusion. But the president needs to back off and let the investigation go forward.