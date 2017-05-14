Maxine Waters: ‘Donald Trump, I’m Coming For You’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday at a town hall in her home district in Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who has called for impeachment several times, told President Donald Trump she is coming for him.

Discussing President Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, Waters said,” He always went around the country talking about he was a good man, he had faith in him, that he was going to do a good job until he got too close to him. Donald Trump, I’m coming for you.”

