Sunday on ABC News’s “This Week,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reacted to President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey and pointed out that as president, Trump can fire whomever he wants.

“The president is the CEO of the country,” she explained. “He can hire and fire whomever he wants. That is his right.”

