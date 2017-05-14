Schumer: Sessions Should Be Investigated — He ‘Seems To Be Violating’ His Recusal

On Sunday’s broadcast of on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Attorney General Jeff Sessions seemed to be violating his recusal over Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election by participating in the firing and replacement of FBI Director James Comey.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: As you know, the Attorney General Jeff Sessions who had said he would recuse himself for anything having to do with the probes raised eyebrows when he participated very directly in the firing of Comey, and then there are questions about him interviewing candidates to replace Comey, but what do you think about Sessions claim to have recused himself? Do you think he should be investigated by the senate and should it be investigated by the inspector general at DOJ? yes.

SCHUMER: Yes. I have asked the inspector general and the request I’ve made is not only to look into any interference to thwart the investigation but whether Attorney General Sessions should have participated in the firing of Comey and should participate in FBI director. You know Attorney General Sessions has a higher obligation. He didn’t tell the truth meeting with the Russians so he recused himself. He seems to be violating that recusal that seems on its face to be part of this. And look, I called for him to step down when he didn’t tell the truth about the Russians because it’s the highest law in enforcement officer in the land. If the actions of the last week make all the more reason he should not be attorney general.