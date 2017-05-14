Woodward: Comey Firing ‘Is Not Yet Watergate,’ ‘Not a Clear Crime’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” during the panel discussion about President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward known for his 1972 Watergate said the Comey firing was “not yet Watergate.”

Woodward said, “This is not yet Watergate. Not a clear crime on the Russian issue. Senator Warner and others have said, there are a thousand questions and they should be answered. There is no evidence that President Trump at this point was somehow involved in collusion here.”

