DNC Chair Perez: Dems Will Retake Both Chambers of Congress in 2018

Monday on Bloomberg TV, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez predicted because of what he called a GOP overreach, the Democratic Party would retake both chambers of Congress in 2018.

Perez said, “What Republicans have to do is understand is that we need a budget that reflects our values. When you try to cut Meals on Wheels, when you cut investments in education, when you propose to cut the budget of the National Institute of Health by billion dollars, you are cutting that lifeline of research investment that saves lives. Right now what we are seeing plain and simply is that the Republicans are overreaching. That is why we are going to win seats like the congressional seat in District 6 down in Georgia. That is why we are competitive and on the verge of upsets elsewhere. And that is why I think we cannot only take over the House in 2018, but we can take the senate back as well.”

