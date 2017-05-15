Joy Behar: Trump Voters ‘Resentful of Any Poor Child Getting Something for Free’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing former first lady Michelle Obama criticizing Trump administration’s cuts to her regulations on school lunch programs, co-host Joy Behar said “a lot” of President Donald Trump’s voters are “resentful of any poor child getting something for free.”

Behar said “I just want to say, there is a certain segment of the society that’s resentful of any poor child getting something for free. Those people need to look in the mirror. There are certain people in this country. They know who they are. A lot of them voted for Trump. And there is resentment involved there.”

