McMaster: WaPo Classified Info Story Is ‘False’ – ‘I Was In the Room, It Didn’t Happen’

During a statement to reporters on Monday, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster stated Washington Post report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister is “false.”

McMaster said, “The story that came out tonight, as reported is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time, were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known. Two other senior officials who were present, including the secretary of state, remember the meeting the same way and have said so. Their on the record accounts should outweigh those of anonymous sources. And I was in the room, it didn’t happen.”

