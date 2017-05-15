Pelosi: Trump’s ‘Messy’ Approach to Intelligence ‘Is Very Endangering’

Pelosi: “Loose lips can sink ships … this messy approach to intelligence that is very endangering” #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/4UKzeOuMM6

Monday at a CNN town hall special, while discussing The Washington Post’s report that President Donald Trump revealed classified information during an Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Trump’s “messy approach” to intelligence “very endangering.”

Pelosi said, “We have an expression, there are signs up in the intelligence rooms up there that say loose lips can sink ships. It’s really true. These, shall we say, accidental—I don’t know what word to describe for the president—this messy approach to intelligence that is very endangering. Our intelligence people around the world are super patriots. They work very hard to protect the American people.”

