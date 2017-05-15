Nancy Pelosi: “What do the Russians have on Donald Trump … that he’s always catering to them?" #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/Zr57FyawRg

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asked, “what do the Russians have on Donald Trump, financially, politically, or personally that he’s always catering to them?”

Pelosi said the timing Trump’s meeting with Russia’s foreign minister and the firing of FBI Director James Comey were “too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence. There’s just something wrong with this picture. All at the same time as people are saying, — and you know, this you have to be careful, because this is its own incident, but it’s about Russia. And every day, I ask the question, what do the Russians have on Donald Trump, financially, politically, or personally that he’s always catering to them?”

