Scarborough: If There are Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, the First Will Be ‘Obstruction of Justice’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough stated, “if there are articles of impeachment ever drawn up, the first article of impeachment drawn up against Donald Trump will be the first article of impeachment drawn up against Richard Nixon, and that is obstruction of justice.”

Scarborough said the president admitted FBI Director James Comey “was fired to end an investigation against the president and all the president’s men. Which is exactly what happened. And I’m not being hyperbolic when I say it, if there are articles of impeachment ever drawn up, the first article of impeachment drawn up against Donald Trump will be the first article of impeachment drawn up against Richard Nixon, and that is obstruction of justice. Because I could find you 1,000 Republican criminal defense lawyers across America who could say what Donald Trump has admitted already on national television could rise to the level of obstruction of justice.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett