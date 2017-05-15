Spurs’ Popovich Calls Trump ‘Embarrassing,’ ‘Dangerous’

Gregg Popovich on how President Trump conducts himself: "It's embarrassing, it's dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for." pic.twitter.com/7svKoU4hUQ

During a Sunday pre-game press conference before game one of the San Antonio Spurs’ series against the Golden State Warriors, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich criticized President Donald Trump, calling him “embarrassing” and a “game show” president.

Partial transcript as follows:

To this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

Sunday was not the first time Popovich shared his thoughts on the new president.

In January, Popovich said he cannot believe anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth, and in November of 2016, he labeled the president “xenophobic, homophobic, racist [and] misogynistic.”

