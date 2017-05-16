Cowherd: Kaepernick Is ‘Running Out of Liberal Cities’ to Play In

. @ColinCowherd : Kaepernick is running out of liberal cities that need a QB. Unless Vermont joins the NFL, the Seahawks are his best fit. pic.twitter.com/IVbgufWsh0

Tuesday during a Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” debate about whether or not the Seattle Seahawks would be a good fit for free agent Colin Kaepernick, co-host Colin Cowherd joked that Kaepernick is running out of liberal cities that would welcome the controversial quarterback who protested police shootings during the national anthem in 2016.

“[H]e’s running out of liberal cities — San Francisco, Seattle,” Cowherd said. “Unless Vermont joins the league, he’s running out of liberal cities.”

He later added, “I don’t think he’s a franchise quarterback. Seattle’s probably the best fit.”

